Hawaii this week will resume monthly statewide testing of Cold War-era nuclear attack warning sirens for the first time in at least a quarter century, in preparation for a possible missile strike from North Korea, state officials said on Tuesday.

A recording of the wailing air-raid siren - familiar to older generations who grew up hearing it on a regular basis - was played at a news conference by Governor David Ige, civil defense and emergency management officers in the state capital, Honolulu.

Ige said he believed Hawaii was the first in the nation to reintroduce statewide nuclear siren drills.

The announcement, though planned weeks earlier, came hours after North Korea's latest test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan. The Pentagon said the rocket posed no danger to the United States, its territories or allies.

But state emergency management authorities said they decided in recent months to reactivate the state's nuclear attack sirens for the first time since the 1980s after experts deemed some of North Korea's missiles were capable of reaching Hawaii.

The wailing air raid sirens - distinguished from steady-tone sirens already in use to warn of hurricanes, tsunamis and other natural disasters - were set to return on Friday.

Both sirens will be sounded in separate 50-second intervals from more than 400 locations across the central Pacific islands starting at 11:45 a.m. in a test that will be repeated on the first business day of each month thereafter.

The exercise is being launched in conjunction with public service announcements urging residents of the islands to "get inside, stay inside and stay tuned" when they hear the warning.