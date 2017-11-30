Honduras faced a growing election crisis on Wednesday, with its US-friendly president edging ahead in troubled vote count that his centrist rival, a television game show host allied with leftists, has rejected, saying he is being robbed.

Three days after polling stations closed in Honduras' presidential election, there was growing international concern with no clear winner and both men claiming victory, despite nearly a fifth of ballots remaining uncounted.

Stricken with poverty, drug gangs and one of the world's highest murder rates, Honduras is one of the United States' closet military and ideological allies in Central America. On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department urged a quick conclusion to the vote count, which has been widely criticized.

Resolution to the festering crisis had appeared possible on Wednesday when both candidates vowed to respect the final result once disputed votes had been scrutinized, issuing identical signed statements brokered by the Organization of American States (OAS).

But the accord did not last long.

Centrist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla - who had watched with disbelief as his original 5-point lead evaporated, allowing center-right President Juan Orlando Hernandez to edge ahead by 3,000 votes - told reporters that he rejected the document he had signed just a few hours before.

Nasralla cited an hours-long technical glitch at the election tribunal, and fears that Hernandez was planning to unilaterally declare himself victorious, as his reasons for dismissing the results of the electoral body.

"They take us for idiots and want to steal our victory," said Nasralla, who heads a coalition of leftist and centrist parties. "The document I signed today with the OAS has no validity," he added, calling it a "trap" and pledging to take to the streets to defend his votes.

The OAS said in a tweet that it regretted Nasralla had withdrawn from the pact, and that it would continue working for "justice" in the Honduran elections.

With around 82.89 percent of ballots counted, the center-right Hernandez had 42.2 percent of the vote, while Nasralla was on 42.1 percent, the election tribunal said. Hernandez's National Party appears set to retain control of Congress.

As he caught his rival, Hernandez's blue-clad supporters celebrated, chanting the president's name at a party base in capital Tegucigalpa, TV images showed, while thousands of Nasralla supporters took to the streets in protest.

The election body published more than half of the results of Sunday's election early on Monday, but faced international criticism for an ensuing 36-hour delay in releasing further data. The count halted again late on Wednesday afternoon.