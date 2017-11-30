The Volkswagen car brand expects deliveries to hit a record this year and raised its midterm profitability forecast on Thursday, citing cost cuts and expanding ranges of higher-margin models.

While the emissions scandal of September 2015 has cost Volkswagen (VW) billions of euros in fines and penalties, it doesn't seem to have had a lasting effect on the carmaker's popularity with motorists.

The world's largest automaker said it expects to significantly exceed last year's record 5.99 million VW-brand auto sales in 2017, counting on strong momentum in China, Europe and the United States.

The operating profit margin at the VW brand may climb to between four and five percent by 2020, the carmaker said, still lagging rivals such as PSA Group and Toyota but higher than the four percent or more VW has previously been indicating.

Upbeat forecast

The increase brings the VW group's largest division by sales into line with a more upbeat outlook for overall VW group profit announced earlier in November.