WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mnangagwa brings Mugabe-era faces, military officials in cabinet
Major General Sibusiso Moyo, the army major general who went on state TV announcing the military's takeover, appointed as the new foreign minister.
Mnangagwa brings Mugabe-era faces, military officials in cabinet
A video grab made on November 15, 2017 from footage of the broadcast of Zimbabwe Broadcasting corporation (ZBC) being shown on a television screen of Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo reading a statement at the ZBC broadcast studio in Harare. / AFP
December 1, 2017

Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed senior military officials to top posts in his new cabinet and chose a veteran cabinet minister to head the finance ministry.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president last Friday after 93-year-old Robert Mugabe quit under pressure from the army.

He named Patrick Chinamasa as finance minister, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri land minister and Major General Sibusiso Moyo foreign minister, among other appointments.

He also brought back many faces from the Robert Mugabe-era, which could disappoint Zimbabweans who had been expecting a broad-based government and a break with the past.

Recommended

Chinamasa, a former finance minister in Mugabe's government, moved to a newly created ministry of cyber security in a reshuffle last month. The cyber portfolio has been folded into the information ministry headed by a minister in Mugabe's government, Supa Mandiwanzira.

Mnangagwa is under pressure to deliver, especially on the economy, which is in the grip of severe foreign currency shortages that have seen banks failing to give customers cash.

He told heads of government ministries on Tuesday that he was putting together a "leaner" government, which would see the merging of some departments to enhance efficiency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'