The United States will retrieve any weapons from the YPG in Syria which threaten NATO ally Turkey, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"Categorically, we will collect any arms that would threaten our ally Turkey. Turks have the inventory of those,” said Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.

But Pahon refrained from giving any details on the amount of weapons already given to the YPG and how they would differentiate the ones that would pose a threat to Turkey.

Pahon’s comments were part of a series of contradictory statements made by US officials on its support for the YPG.

Erdogan and Trump’s phone call

In November 24, in a phone conversation, the US President Donald Trump agreed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that US would stop arming the YPG, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu said Trump’s move would eliminate one of the major issues causing strain between the two states.

"Trump very clearly said he had given instructions to not provide weapons to the YPG," Cavusoglu told reporters in a press conference in Ankara soon after the phone call.

However, the White House said in a statement on the phone call later on the same day that therewere “pending adjustments to the military support provided to their partners on the ground in Syria, now that the battle of Raqqa is complete and they are progressing into a stabilisation phase.” It is a statement that suggests there is no immediate plan to stop supplying weapons to the YPG.

The US decision to arm the YPG in Syria was taken by the administration of former US president Barack Obama in a move that angered Turkey. That is because Turkey views the group as the Syrian extension of the PKK. The PKK is an armed group that has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years, and has left more than 40,000 people dead, including civilians. PKK is designated as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The US, on the other hand, does not consider the YPG to be terrorist groups, and considers them key allies in the battle against the Daesh in Syria, even though it acknowledges the links between two groups.

Ankara has repeatedly urged Obama and his successor Donald Trump to halt cooperating with what it says is the extension the PKK -- a group that the both the US and Turkey designate as a terror organisation.

The US has long promised Turkey that weapons supplied to the YPG would be retrieved. It has described the decision to supply the YPG with weapons as a temporary measure needed in their fight against Daesh. Daesh is now isolated in very small parts of eastern Syria deserts, and the fight is fast coming to an end.

Trump’s phone conversation with Erdogan came in November 24, right after a summit on Syria which was held in Russian city of Sochi.

Erdogan, Russian President Vladi­mir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed the future of Syria at the summit where there was no US presence. Three leaders underlined the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity after the war ends.