Pope Francis referred to refugees who have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh as "Rohingya" on Friday.

It was the first time he used the politically sensitive name for the persecuted minority on his current Asian tour, which has been dominated by their plight.

He made the comments after speaking to a small group of Rohingya refugees in the Bangladesh capital city of Dhaka.

The small group, who travelled to Dhaka from their camp specially to meet him, are among the thousands who have fled across the border from Myanmar in terror in recent months.

Among them was Shawkat Ara, a 12-year-old Rohingya orphan who broke down in tears shortly after the pope spoke to her and gently touched her head.

She later told AFP she escaped to Bangladesh after losing her entire family in an attack by the military in Myanmar.

"Today the presence of God is also called Rohingya," the pope said after the emotional encounter with the refugees on the sidelines of a gathering with the leaders of different faiths in Dhaka.

"Let us continue to do the right thing and to help them. Let us continue to work to ensure that their rights are recognised," he said.

"Let us not close our hearts, let us not look the other way."

Treading carefully

More than 620,000 Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh in the past three months, fleeing a violent military crackdown in mainly Buddhist Myanmar that the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.

Pope Francis is known for championing the rights of refugees and has repeatedly expressed his support for the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority whom he has described as his "brothers and sisters."

But the usually forthright pontiff walked a diplomatic tightrope during his four days in Myanmar – the first ever papal visit to the country – avoiding any direct reference to the ethnic cleansing allegations in public while appealing to Buddhist leaders to overcome "prejudice and hatred."

Call for action

Hours after arriving in Bangladesh he addressed the issue head-on, calling for "decisive" international measures to address the "grave crisis."