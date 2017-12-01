An executive at Swiss-French cement-maker Lafarge was charged Friday with indirectly financing Daesh through the company's activities in war-torn Syria, his lawyer said.

Lafarge stands accused of paying Daesh and other militants through a middleman in order to allow the company's factory in Jalabiya, northern Syria, to continue to operate.

The company is also suspected of using fake consulting contracts to buy fuel from Daesh, which took control of most of Syria's strategic oil reserves in June 2013.

Frederic Jolibois, who took over as manager of the factory in 2014, has been charged with financing terrorism and violating an EU embargo on Syrian oil, his lawyer Jean Reinhart said.

Bruno Pescheux, Jolibois' predecessor as factory chief between 2008 and 2014, and Lafarge security boss Jean-Claude Veillard were also in court on Friday facing possible charges.

Violated embargo

Jolibois has admitted to buying oil from "non-governmental organisations," notably local militant groups, in violation of the EU embargo declared in 2011.

Pescheux has meanwhile admitted Lafarge paid up to $100,000 (84,000 euros) a month to Syrian tycoon Firas Tlass, a former minority shareholder who gave cash to armed factions in order to keep the factory open.