Why did the law minister of Pakistan resign?
Pakistan's law minister Zahid Hamid resigned after a previously lesser-known religious party struck a deal with the help of the military to end a weeks-long protest against blasphemy.
Supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan religious political party shout slogans as their leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi (not pictured) speaks to the media at their protest site at Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan. November 27, 2017. / Reuters
December 2, 2017

Over the past few weeks in Pakistan, hardline religious party Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) paralysed the capital with its protests demanding the resignation of the country's law minister Zahid Hamid. 

They were protesting against the change to the electoral oath, an amendment which that they considered blasphemous and was later reversed. Violent clashes between the protesters and law-enforcement spread to several cities. At least six people lost their lives and over 100 were injured. 

Hamid resigned, caving to a key demand from the protesters. And with that the leader of TLYR has capitulated to new-found fame and respect.

Is this religious party's strongarming the country a dangerous precedent? 

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Pakistan.

