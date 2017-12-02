WORLD
1 MIN READ
Solar-powered fridges help Nigerians beat electricity outages
The West African nation has chronic power shortages due to a dilapidated transmission grid and natural gas constraints.
Solar-powered fridges help Nigerians beat electricity outages
A man refuels a small generator on a store rooftop at Oshodi Market in Lagos, Nigeria. The country is Africa’s top oil and gas producer, but it also has chronic power shortages that affect millions of people. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2017

A start-up in Nigeria has developed a way to recycle old freezers and turn them into solar-powered coolers to help Nigerians grappling with power outages easily refrigerate their food. 

Go-Solar-Africa collects discarded freezers or buys used ones from dealers to have them refurbished and fitted with solar gadgets. 

The West African nation has chronic power shortages due to a dilapidated transmission grid and natural gas constraints while the new generating and distribution companies are still struggling to be profitable since the 2012 privatization of the sector.

Recommended

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'