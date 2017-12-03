Thousands attended on Saturday a concert in Barcelona demanding the freedom of eight pro-independence Catalan politicians and two activists charged with sedition.

The revenue made from the tickets sold will be kept in a so called solidarity fund to pay the possible bails of the politicians under arrest.

The eight former members of Catalonia's dismissed regional government and activists Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez appeared before the Supreme Court on Friday to request their release while they await trial in the wake of a disputed independence referendum.

Seven of the eight former government officials and Jordi Sanchez, former head of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a pro-independence grassroots organisation, are candidates in the upcoming December 21 elections.

More than 10 bands took part in the event organised by the ANC including the heavy metal group "A sound of thunder" that performed a rock version of the Catalan anthem "Els segadors".

The venue was the Lluis Companys stadium known as the main olympic stage used during the Barcelona Olympic games in 1992.

Puigdemont to remain in Belgium

Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont will remain in Belgium until after the December 21 elections in his native province, as he is fighting extradition to Spain, his lawyer said Saturday.

"No matter what, they will be (in Brussels) till at least December 21 and according to my calculations this could go on till mid-January," lawyer Jaume Alonso Cuevillas told Catalan radio Rac1, referring to Puigdemont and four of his former ministers.

"I am convinced that no matter what happens they will have recourse to an appeal," the lawyer said.