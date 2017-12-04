Medipol Basaksehir claimed top spot in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday afternoon, defeating Osmanlispor 1-0 at Istanbul Fatih Terim Stadium.

Alexandru Epureanu's 57th-minute goal gave Basaksehir three points, and the league lead for the first time in the season.

Basaksehir replaced Galatasaray at the top of the table.

Galatasaray had been league leaders since week one. But they've now dropped to second place after losing 0-3 loss to Besiktas on Saturday.

Basaksehir have 30 points, one point ahead of Galatasaray. Fenerbahce is in 3rd spot, ahead of Besiktas, both on 26 points.

Fenerbahce defeated Kasimpasa 4-2 Saturday evening.