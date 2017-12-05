WORLD
Bus bomb kills 12 in Syria's Homs city, SOHR says
Those killed in the attack include five female university students, a teacher and a member of regime forces, the Britain-based war monitor said.
People and security personnel look on at the area of a blast in Homs, Syria, on December 5, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2017

A bomb blast killed at least 12 people, including eight women, and injured several others on a bus in Syrian regime-held Homs city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Those killed in the attack include five female university students, a teacher and a member of regime forces, the Britain-based war monitor said.

The blast hit the Akrama neighbourhood, near Al Baath university.

Footage showed people crowding around a burned vehicle in the middle of a street.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on one of its websites.

The terrorist group had carried out a similar attack in Homs in May, when a car bomb killed four people and injured 32 others.

A string of bombings have struck cities under regime control across Syria this year.

The city of Homs went back under full regime control in May, for the first time since the onset of Syria's conflict more than six years ago.

Hundreds of Syrian rebels and their families left the city's last opposition district, Al Waer, which the regime army and allied forces had besieged.

SOURCE:Reuters
