Heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition pounded Yemen's capital overnight, targeting Sanaa's densely-populated neighbourhoods in apparent retaliation for the killing of the former Yemeni president by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, residents said.

The body of ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, which had appeared in a video on Monday by the militias with a gaping head wound, was taken to the city's military rebel-controlled hospital but it was not immediately clear if the rebels would allow Saleh's family to hold a funeral later in the day.

Sanaa saw no fresh fighting on Tuesday.

Jamie McGoldrick of UN aid agency OCHA said on Tuesday civilians in Sanaa are "emerging from their houses after five days, being locked down, basically prisoners," to seek safety, medical care, fresh water and other survival needs.

He says that "at the same time, people are bracing themselves for more."

Tentative calm

At least 234 people have been killed in Sanaa over the past four days in clashes between Houthi rebels and forces loyal to Saleh, an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official said.

The ICRC also recorded more than 400 injuries during the clashes, which first erupted in Sanaa over the weekend between the Houthis and pro-Saleh forces, Adnan Hazam, the ICRC’s spokesman in Yemen said.

"Cautious calm now prevails in parts of the capital that saw violent confrontations in recent days," he added.

TRT World's Arabella Munroe reports.

Yemen leader orders advance on Sanaa

Yemen's exiled President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi ordered Vice President Ali Mohsen al Ahmar to "activate military units and advance towards the capital," a presidency official speaking on condition of anonymity, told the media.

Military and government sources said the army would advance on Sanaa from the east and northeast, with at least seven battalions ordered to move forward.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from the city of Aden in the south of Yemen.

