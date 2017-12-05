Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.

The decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.

That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch up to Amazon's market-leading Echo.

Amazon's high-end Echo Show has a screen that can display video.

"Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and Fire TV," Google said in a Tuesday statement.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google is hoping to pressure Amazon into selling Google's products by taking away access to the world's most widely watched video service.

Unless a truce is reached, YouTube will stop working on Fire TV on January 1.