Salvator Mundi, a painting of Christ by Leonardo Da Vinci recently sold for a record $450 million, is heading to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the museum announced on Wednesday.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first museum to bear the Louvre name outside France, has been billed as “the first universal museum in the Arab world” in a sign of the oil-rich emirate’s global ambitions.

“Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi is coming to #LouvreAbuDhabi,” the museum said on Twitter in Arabic, English and French, displaying an image of the 500-year-old work.

The announcement only partially resolves the mystery over the painting’s sale last month in New York for $450.3 million, with auction house Christie’s steadfastly declining to identify the buyer.

“Congratulations,” Christie’s said in a tweeted reply to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

But the auction house said no more, with a Christie’s representative reached by AFP declining to offer more details on the identity of the record bidder.

The French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche reported that two investment firms were behind the purchase as part of a financial arrangement involving several museums.

The newspaper said that the work will be lent or resold to museums, largely in the Middle East and Asia.