Defying dire worldwide warnings, President Donald Trump on Wednesday broke with decades of US and international policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Despite urgent appeals from Arab and European leaders and the risk of anti-American protests and violence, Trump declared that he was ending an approach that for decades has failed to advance the prospects for peace. He also for the first time personally endorsed the concept of a "two-state solution" for Israel and the Palestinians, provided both sides agree to it.

TRT World's Francis Collings spoke to people in Jerusalem to get their view on what they think will be the impact of Trump's decision.

After making the announcement to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Trump tweeted:

Below is reaction to Trump's move from world leaders:

Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas' Palestine Liberation Organisation said Trump has destroyed the two-state solution, warning the United States could no longer hope to be a peace broker.

The Palestinian movement Hamas – said Trump's decision opens "the gates of hell on US interests in the region."

Hamas

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called for a new intifada from Friday, denouncing Trump's decision as a declaration of war.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on as "historic" and a "courageous and just decision."

Netanyahu also pledged no change to the status quo at Jerusalem's highly sensitive holy sites in the city sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was no alternative to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians and that Jerusalem was a final-status issue that should be resolved through direct talks.

"I have consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardise the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians," Guterres said.

Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Trump's decision is declared null and void for Turkey.

"This decision is a death blow to Palestine-Israel peace efforts and the Middle East Peace Process, a can of worms has been opened by this decision."

He added that the decision is an example of irresponsibility that was made by political anxiety concerns.

"I strongly condemn those who took this decision. As always, respecting all of the sacred sites of Jerusalem, Al Aqsa Mosque has vital importance."

Yilidirim announced that Turkey, as term President of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC will hold a special summit on December 13 where the matter will top the agenda.

"The issue will be discussed with the leaders of Islamic world and what counter steps need to be taken will also be decided."

Turkey's foreign minister also responded to the Trump's move, calling it irresponsible and illegal.

"We condemn the irresponsible statement of the US administration ... the decision is against international law and relevant UN resolutions," Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also took to Twitter to decry Trump's move.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia slammed Trump's decision, calling it "irresponsible."

"The kingdom expresses great regret over the US president's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The kingdom has already warned of the serious consequences of such an unjustified and irresponsible move," the royal court was quoted as saying.

Jordan

Jordan condemned the US President's move as amounting to a violation of international law and the UN charter.

"The decision of the American president to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the transfer of the US embassy to this city constitutes a violation of decisions of international law and the United Nations charter," said government spokesman Mohammed Momani.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on Twitter: