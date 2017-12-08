The United States stood alone Friday as one after another fellow UN Security Council member criticised its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The debate unfolded at a largely symbolic emergency meeting of the council – no vote on a resolution was planned, as the US has veto power – two days after President Donald Trump reversed two decades of US policy on the holy city.

The meeting was convened by no fewer than eight of the 14 non-US members of the council.

This vivid show of discord was triggered by Trump's announcement, which included plans to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Asked what he expected to come from the UN meeting, one diplomat said: "Nothing." Another said the session would show US "isolation" on the issue.

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo reports from Washington DC.

Spiral of violence

The UN coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Nikolay Mladenov, warned that the US decision could lead to a spiral of violence among Palestinians and others angered by what Trump has done.

Indeed, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces Friday left one person dead after calls for a "day of rage" from Hamas.

British ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft said flat out that Britain disagrees with Trump's move on Jerusalem and the embassy location.