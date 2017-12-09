The United States has warned Saudi Arabia that concern in Congress over the humanitarian situation in Yemen could constrain US assistance, as it pushed Riyadh to allow greater access for humanitarian aid, a US official said on Friday.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned armed Houthi movement in Yemen's civil war started a blockade of ports a month ago after Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired toward its capital Riyadh from Yemen.

Although the blockade later eased, Yemen's situation has remained dire. About 8 million people are on the brink of famine with outbreaks of cholera and diphtheria.

That has led the White House to take the rare step of issuing two written statements in a week on Yemen, including one on Friday calling on the Saudi-led coalition to help facilitate the free flow of humanitarian aid and critical goods, like fuel.

"I think there has just been mounting concern over the continued humanitarian conditions in Yemen, and while we have seen progress, we haven’t seen enough," said a senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We want to see more in the coming weeks."

The White House also called on the Houthis to allow food, medicine and fuel to be distributed and accused them of political repression and brutality.

The Yemen war's heavy toll on civilians has long been a sore point with members of Congress, triggering threats to block US assistance to the Saudi-led coalition. That includes US refuelling of coalition jets and the provision of limited US intelligence support.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut and longtime critic of US support for the Yemen campaign, cheered Trump's push for humanitarian aid this week. But in the same breath, he warned about US assistance to the Saudis.

"The Trump administration must continue to make clear to Saudi Arabia that the US will not support a campaign that intentionally starves civilians into submission," Murphy said.

Trump administration officials have underscored those concerns in Congress to Riyadh.