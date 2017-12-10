WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanians stage fresh anti-corruption protests
Demonstrators want the withdrawal of proposed legislation that would overhaul Romania's justice system and reduce the powers of the respected anti-corruption directorate, the DNA.
Romanians stage fresh anti-corruption protests
People shout holding signs that read "All for justice" outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2017

More than 10,000 people Sunday braved biting cold to stage protests across Romania to denounce the left-wing government for backtracking on efforts to fight corruption.

The demonstrators want the withdrawal of proposed legislation that would overhaul Romania's justice system and reduce the powers of the respected anti-corruption directorate, the DNA.

Critics say the changes would dent progress in tackling graft, which Brussels has long complained about in the 10 years since Romania joined the European Union.

In Bucharest's central Victory Square, thousands gathered holding European Union and Romanian flags and shouted "Resign", while branding the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) "the red plague".

"They are doing everything so that they can steal legitimately. They are changing the laws in their favour, not for the benefit of the country," said a 36-year-old who refused to give his name.

Recommended

"Don't force us to leave our country," he said.

This week, Romania's prosecutor general Augustin Lazar denounced moves to "weaken the independence of prosecutors".

The protests saw several thousands take to the streets of Bucharest. More than 2,000 people demonstrated in the central city of Sibiu and in western Timisoara.

The PSD returned to power after a thumping election victory last December but has had a rocky ride.

It backtracked on altering anti-corruption laws in February after they provoked the biggest protests since communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was toppled and executed in 1989.

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations