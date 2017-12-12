The arrest of a Bangladeshi immigrant accused of making a homemade pipe bomb and setting it off in the New York subway system on Monday has led to discussion of the nation's immigration system, with President Donald Trump repeating his refrain that it needs to be overhauled in favour of more restrictions.

Here's what you need to know:

How did the suspect arrive in the US?

Authorities say the bombing suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah and originally from Bangladesh, arrived in the United States in 2011 and was living in Brooklyn. The Department of Homeland Security says he's a lawful permanent resident of the US.

Ullah came to the US on an F43 visa, issued to him through his family connection to an American citizen. The American immigration system allows citizens to apply for certain relatives – spouses, children, parents, siblings and their spouses and minor children – to be allowed to come and live in the US. The visas fall under different preferences, or categories; siblings of US citizens come in the fourth preference, the F4, and their children come under F43s.

How did US immigration policy change?

Since a law change in 1965 loosened what had been a very restrictive system, America's immigration policy has been based around giving preference to people with advanced education or skills or those with family ties to US citizens. What that has meant is that as immigrants from places like Asia and Latin America started coming to the US in larger numbers and became citizens, they applied for their family members to join them. Once naturalised, those brought in were able to then sponsor their own relatives.