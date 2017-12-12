Facing voters after the year's most bitter US election campaign, Alabama Republican Roy Moore cast himself on Monday as the victim of a national barrage of unjust allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

Speaking at a Monday night rally, Moore, 70, urged his supporters to get to the polls Tuesday and called the article that first raised allegations against him "disgusting."

"If you don't believe in my character, don't vote for me," he said.

Moore, who was twice removed as state Chief Justice for thwarting court orders regarding the Ten Commandments and same-sex marriage, argued the nation must "go back to God."

"I want America great and I want America good and we can't be good until we go back to God," Moore said.

Meanwhile, rival Doug Jones, hoping to become the state's first Democratic senator in two decades, declared their race was Alabama's referendum on "who we are and what we're going to tell our daughters."

Allegations aside, President Donald Trump said in a robocall to Alabama voters that he badly needs Moore's own vote in the US Senate. Former President Barack Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, recorded calls for Jones seeking to break the GOP's lock on statewide office in Alabama.

Whether the calls would sway anyone so late in such a highly publicised campaign was an open question. But so too was the impact of a rash of false news stories that have appeared on social media spreading misinformation.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports.

Social media

One website wrongly claimed that one of the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct had recanted. Meanwhile, Moore's detractors took to social media to claim he had written in a 2011 textbook that women shouldn't hold elected office. He hadn't done so.

On election eve, Moore called in to a conservative talk radio show in Alabama to lament the tone of the campaign and portray cast himself as the victim of the sexual misconduct allegations.

"We've seen things happen in this campaign that I can't believe to this day," said Moore, who has denied all wrongdoing in contacts with the women who said he behaved inappropriately when they were in their teens and he was a local prosecutor in his 30s. One said he initiated sexual contact when she was 14.

"It's just been hard, a hard campaign," said Moore.

Alabama has been a solidly Republican state for years, and Moore says he is much more in tune with the issues that matter to voters — and to the president.