Two Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with authorities in the Hamas-run territory blaming an Israeli strike, but Israel's military immediately denying the claim.

The circumstances of the incident, which occurred near Gaza's northern border with Israel, were initially unclear.

Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said the two men were killed "in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza after an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle."

The Israeli army immediately denied this, saying in a statement "contrary to Palestinian reports earlier today, the (army) did not attack in the northern Gaza Strip."