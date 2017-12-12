WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel denies reports of air strike after two Palestinians killed in Gaza
The deaths came amid tensions between Palestinians and Israeli forces, following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Jerusalem.
Israel denies reports of air strike after two Palestinians killed in Gaza
Palestinian officials said the two men had been attacked by an Israeli drone while riding together through Beit Lahia on a single motorcycle. December 12, 2017 / Reuters
December 12, 2017

Two Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with authorities in the Hamas-run territory blaming an Israeli strike, but Israel's military immediately denying the claim.

The circumstances of the incident, which occurred near Gaza's northern border with Israel, were initially unclear.

Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said the two men were killed "in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza after an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle."

The Israeli army immediately denied this, saying in a statement "contrary to Palestinian reports earlier today, the (army) did not attack in the northern Gaza Strip."

Recommended

According to Al Jazeera, local media said the two men were members of Islamic Jihad, a group that fought alongside Hamas in the last war with Israel in 2014.

The deaths came amid tensions between Palestinians and Israeli forces following US President Donald Trump's announcement he would move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognise the city as Israel's capital.

Four Gazans, including two Hamas members, have died since the announcement last Wednesday. Two were killed in clashes, while two others died in Israeli air strikes in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza