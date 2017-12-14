At least 6,700 Rohingya Muslims were killed in the first month of a Myanmar army crackdown on rebels in Rakhine state that began in late August, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday.

The figure is the highest estimated death toll yet of violence that erupted on August 25, triggering a massive refugee crisis, with more than 600,000 Rohingya fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh in the following three months.

The UN and US have described the military operation as ethnic cleansing of the Muslim minority, but have not released specific estimations of a death toll.

"At least 6,700 Rohingya, in the most conservative estimations, are estimated to have been killed, including at least 730 children below the age of five," MSF said Thursday.

The group's findings come from six surveys of more than 2,434 households in Rohingya refugee camps and cover a period of one month.

"We met and spoke with survivors of violence in Myanmar, who are now sheltering in overcrowded and unsanitary camps in Bangladesh," said the group's medical director Sidney Wong.