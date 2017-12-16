In a day of protest against a US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Ibrahim Abu Thuraya who lost his legs in an Israeli attack a decade ago became one of four Palestinians to be killed by Israeli soldiers on Friday.

The unmarried 29-year-old had lived at home with his parents and had been without regular work since the 2008 incident in which he lost his legs.

That happened during an Israeli incursion east of the al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza in April 2008.

"He was injured in 2008 by an Israeli helicopter that targeted him after he brought down the Israeli flag and raised the Palestinian flag along the border," his brother Samir said after his death was confirmed on Friday.

"It did not stop him from demonstrating for Jerusalem. He went alone every day to the border."

A few hours before his death, despite having no legs he climbed an electricity pole to raise the Palestinian flag, eyewitnesses and journalists present said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza say he was shot in the head by a sniper.

Resistance of Abu Thuraya

In video footage recorded early on Friday, Abu Thuraya could be seen carrying the Palestinian flag and waving the victory sign at Israeli soldiers across the border.

"I want to go there," he says, referring to the other side of the border, as a number of young men surrounding him wave Palestinian flags and others throw stones towards the troops.

Pictures of Abu Thuraya at protests along the border were being circulated widely among Palestinians Friday after it was confirmed he had been shot dead during clashes.

He and his wheelchair have been a regular feature at protests along Gaza's border with Israel.