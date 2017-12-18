President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been declared the winner of Honduras' disputed election.

But that did little to quell unrest after weeks of uncertainty as challenger Salvador Nasralla called for more protests on Monday and the Organization of American States (OAS) proposed a re-run of the vote.

The OAS issued a statement saying it was impossible to determine the outcome with enough certainty due to irregularities including "deliberate human intrusions into the computer system, intentional elimination of digital traces," opened ballot boxes and "extreme statistical improbability regarding levels of participation within the same department," combined with the narrow vote differential.

"The only possible path for the winner to be the Honduran people is a new call for general elections... Respecting democratic values and citizens is the necessary road to safeguard society from death and violence," the OAS said.

"The Honduran people deserve an electoral exercise that offers democratic quality and guarantees. The electoral cycle that the (Supreme Electoral Tribunal) gave as concluded today has clearly not been that," it added.

Electoral tribunal president David Matamoros announced on Sunday evening that Hernandez had won, saying, "We have fulfilled our obligation (and) we wish for there to be peace in our country."

According to the court's official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla, who well before the announcement had challenged the result and said he would not recognise it.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

Unrest persists

There were reports of night-time demonstrations on main boulevards in Tegucigalpa, the capital, and other cities, and Nasralla's party called for more protests on Monday. At least 17 people have died in violent street clashes since the November 26 election.

There was no immediate public comment by Hernandez, whose sister Hilda Hernandez, a Cabinet minister, died on Saturday in a helicopter crash.

Earlier in the day, Nasralla traveled to Washington to present what he called "numerous" examples of evidence of alleged fraud. He said he planned to meet with officials from the OAS, the US State Department and human rights groups.