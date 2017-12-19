With his suicide, Kim Jong-Hyun, lead singer of South Korean boy band SHINee, joins an ill-fated group of famous rock stars who passed away at 27 – the so-called "27 Club."

He was found on Monday in a hotel room in the South Korean capital, Seoul, in what police said was suicide.

Rolling Stones founding member Brian Jones, guitarist Jimi Hendrix, singer Janis Joplin, The Doors singer Jim Morrison, Nirvana singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain, and British soul singer Amy Winehouse are the other major "members" of the notorious club.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more.

Amy Winehouse

Winehouse, one of Britain most famous soul singers, was found dead in her bed at her London flat on July 23, 2011 after years of drug and alcohol addiction.

The singer of Back to Black and Rehab, won six Grammy awards, one of them posthumously. She died of alcohol poisoning.

Kurt Cobain

Cobain, who died on April 5, 1994, had a well-documented struggle with heroin during his brief career with US grunge rockers Nirvana. But it was not drugs that claimed his life, but his own hand.

Just weeks after taking an overdose of tranquilisers in Rome, Cobain, who was married to troubled rocker Courtney Love and best known for the hit Smells Like Teen Spirit, killed himself with a shotgun at his house in Seattle.