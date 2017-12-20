Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki on Wednesday accused the US of "threatening" member countries of the UN General Assembly ahead of a vote on rejecting the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Malki said American officials were "committing another mistake when they have distributed this famous letter trying to threaten countries, (and) threaten their sovereign decision to choose how to vote."

He was speaking at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session on Thursday to vote on the proposed measure, after the US vetoed a similar resolution for the Security Council.

US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favour of the resolution.

"They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we're watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care," Trump told reporters at the White House.

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley, Washington's UN envoy, also warned countries that she would report back to Trump with the names of those who supported a draft resolution rejecting the US recognition.

"This is really a new definition of world order in politics and it seems that the American administration... are putting their stamp on a new political reality that many countries will reject," Malki said.