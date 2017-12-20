The European Commission said on Wednesday that it wants a post-Brexit transition period, during which Britain must continue to obey EU rules, to finish at the end of 2020.

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that "all EU policies will still apply" during the transition to a new relationship between London and Brussels after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who headed off a new parliamentary rebellion over Brexit as Barnier spoke, faces a fresh row over the proposed EU timeline as she has called for a transition period that is three months longer.

The development comes after EU leaders signed off last week on the first stage of Brexit negotiations, ending more than a year of stalemate over Britain's bill for leaving the bloc, as well as the fate of the Irish border and EU expatriates.

"From our point of view the logical end should be December 21, 2020," Barnier said at a press conference in Brussels as he presented the new Brexit negotiating guidelines produced by the commission, the EU's executive arm.

This would coincide with the end of the EU's seven-year budget for 2014 to 2020, he said, avoiding potentially thorny negotiations on how much Britain should pay for the extra few months in 2021 that would be necessary under May's proposal.

'Complications' ahead

Talks on the post-Brexit transition period are to start in January, while negotiations on the future relationship between Britain and the EU, including steps towards an eventual trade deal, are due to begin in March.

The EU has said it wants to have a free trade deal with Britain ready to go at the start of 2021, as soon as the transition ends.

"The transition period is useful and will enable Britain to get prepared for the kind of challenges that they will have to face, and to prepare also for the complications of the new relationship," Barnier said.

But the veteran French politician warned that Britain would have to stick to EU laws throughout the transition period, even new ones passed after it had left the bloc, and obey rules on free movement.