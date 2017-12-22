A small reindeer herder from the indigenous Sami community in the Norwegian Arctic on Thursday lost a much-publicised appeal with Norway's top court over a ruling that he must cull 41 of his 116-strong herd.

Jovsset Ante Sara, who has twice successfully challenged an order to reduce the size of his herd, claimed he can't make a living with that scale of slaughter.

The government appealed because its policy aims to prevent overgrazing on the tundra where Norway's estimated reindeer population of 220,000 live.