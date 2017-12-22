WORLD
2 MIN READ
Norwegian court orders slaughter of reindeer in overgrazing case
Reindeer herder Jovsset Ante Sara loses an appeal over a ruling that he must cull 41 of his 116-strong herd to prevent overgrazing of the land in the Norwegian Arctic.
Norwegian court orders slaughter of reindeer in overgrazing case
Reindeer in northern Russia / Reuters Archive
December 22, 2017

A small reindeer herder from the indigenous Sami community in the Norwegian Arctic on Thursday lost a much-publicised appeal with Norway's top court over a ruling that he must cull 41 of his 116-strong herd.

Jovsset Ante Sara, who has twice successfully challenged an order to reduce the size of his herd, claimed he can't make a living with that scale of slaughter.

The government appealed because its policy aims to prevent overgrazing on the tundra where Norway's estimated reindeer population of 220,000 live.

Recommended

Norway's Supreme Court said on Thursday that the cull order did not violate Sara's rights.

"As I read it, the ruling doesn't take into account the rights of the Sami people," defence lawyer Trond Pedersen Biti said, adding they would appeal to the Human Rights Council, the UN body in Geneva, Switzerland, charged with promoting and protecting human rights.

Earlier this month, the herder's sister Maret Anne Sara, drew attention to the case when hanging up a curtain made of 400 bullet-ridden reindeer skulls outside Norway's parliament in Oslo.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations