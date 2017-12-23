At least four Indian soldiers were killed on Saturday in Pakistani firing along the highly militarised de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals, Indian officials said.

"They [four slain Indian soldiers] were grievously hurt during the firing from Pakistani troops and later succumbed to their injuries," Indian Defence Ministry spokesman N N Joshi said.

Pakistani soldiers violated the 2003 cease-fire accord by targeting Indian posts in Rajouri sector, the Indian army said in a statement. It called the firing an "unprovoked cease-fire violation."

The statement said that the dead include an army officer and that Indian soldiers retaliated "strongly and effectively."

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan.

Following the incident, heavy cross-border firing and shelling was reported at several places in the region.

"Border Action Teams" blamed for attacks

Kashmir's director-general of police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said that the four soldiers died after they were attacked by a team of attackers who came from the Pakistani side of Kashmir.