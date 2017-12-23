For generations, the Indian city of Jodhpur has been defined by the indigo-washed houses.

But the colour of the city in the western Rajasthan state is fast changing and some locals say that is a threat to the historical character of the ancient city.

"It used to be blue. Now I have painted it yellow,” said Jagdish Raj Soni, a local resident.

Out of the blue, new houses painted in different colours are starting to break out.

"The thinking has changed among the people. Those who are making new houses are changing the colour. But the old house owners still paint their homes blue. It keeps the house cool as it blocks the sun," Soni said.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock has more.