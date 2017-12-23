Venezuela's government began releasing some 80 anti-government activists on Saturday, and threatened to expel envoys from Canada and Brazil who have become involved in Venezuelan internal politics.

Delcy Rodriguez, head of the Constituent Assembly, told reporters that the legislative body was recommending 80 detainees be given alternative punishments such as community service and compensation for victims.

Thirteen newly-released activists were later paraded in front of state TV cameras during a meeting with Rodriguez, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro.

Rights groups and foes of Maduro say authorities are unfairly holding 268 political prisoners for protesting against "dictatorship."

Maduro, the 55-year-old successor to Hugo Chavez, says all jailed activists are there on legitimate charges of violence and subversion.

"Let it be understood that the events promoted by the extremist Venezuelan opposition, which caused Venezuelans' deaths, must not be repeated," Rodriguez said.

Some 170 people died in violence around two bouts of anti-Maduro street protests in 2014 and earlier this year.

Boost to failing talks