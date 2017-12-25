Pakistan on Monday allowed the wife and mother of an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage to visit him in Islamabad, eight months after he was sentenced to death by a military court.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The case has added to tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who often accuse each other of violating a 2003 ceasefire along their disputed border in Kashmir, where the countries sometime engage in intense artillery duels.

TRT World spoke with Islamabad-based journalist Kamran Yousaf for more details.

Pakistan released a picture of Jadhav's mother, Avanti, and wife, Chetankul, seated at a desk and speaking to him from behind a glass window.

"The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan. We honour our commitments," a spokesman for Pakistan's foreign office, Mohammad Faisal, said in an earlier Twitter posting when the women first arrived at the ministry in Islamabad.

India's foreign affairs office has not responded to a request for comment on the meeting.

Intervention of ICJ

After Jadhav was sentenced to death in April, India asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an injunction to bar the execution, arguing that he was denied diplomatic assistance during what New Delhi says was an unfair trial.