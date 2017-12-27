Ugandan artist Rodney Kiggundu's passion is to reduce the number of street children in Kampala by offering free art classes.

The students learn how to paint and do beadwork. He's hoping that these new skills will help them earn money.

Uganda's 13,000 street children are often in danger of being trafficked, forced into child labour or sexually abused.

