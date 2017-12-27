WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian woman escapes death penalty in drug trafficking case
Maria Exposto, a mother of three, survives Malaysia's harsh death penalty law after it was found she was a victim of an online romance and cheated into carrying drugs.
Australian woman escapes death penalty in drug trafficking case
Australian Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto leaves following her release at the High Court in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 27, 2017. / Reuters
December 27, 2017

An Australian mother of three escaped the death penalty on Wednesday after a Malaysian court found her not guilty of drug trafficking.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto, 54, was found with more than 1 kilogramme of methamphetamine in her backpack while in transit in Kuala Lumpur enroute to Melbourne from Shanghai in December 2014.

Under Malaysian law, anyone found guilty of possessing more than 50 grams of illegal drugs is considered a trafficker and faces a mandatory death penalty.

The law was amended last month to do away with the mandatory death sentence, allowing judges to use their own discretion. But the changes have not yet come into effect.

Exposto's lawyers said she was the victim of an internet romance scam and was lured into carrying a bag containing drugs unknowingly by a friend of her online boyfriend, who claimed to be a US soldier serving in Afghanistan.

Recommended

"I agreed with the defence's argument that the accused had no knowledge of the drugs that were in her bag," Judge Ghazali Cha said on Wednesday.

Exposto's conduct during her arrest showed "she was naive and her behaviour was that of an innocent person," he said.

The judge referred Exposto to Malaysia's immigration department for deportation.

"I'm happy now that I'm free," Exposto said in brief comments to reporters.

Three Australian nationals have been executed by Malaysia for drug trafficking: Kevin Barlow and Brian Chambers in 1986, and Michael McAuliffe in 1993. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests