Liberia's rival presidential camps claim victory before first results
Liberians voted on Tuesday in a run-off for a successor to outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, meant to usher in the first democratic transfer of power in more than seven decades.
Supporters of George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), celebrate as their leader arrives at party headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia December 27, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2017

Former football star George Weah’s camp said on Wednesday he was set to win Liberia’s presidential election run-off against Vice President Joseph Boakai, but Boakai’s camp said the contest was still too close to call ahead of the first official results.

Liberian election officials began collating the votes from Liberia’s 15 counties on Wednesday but a possible announcement of preliminary results in the afternoon did not materialise. They were now expected on Thursday, with final results due some time later.

Unofficial partial results announced on local radio stations all showed Weah in the lead. Weah, the only African ever to be named FIFA World Player of the Year, lost to Johnson Sirleaf in a 2005 election as a political novice. He has served in Liberia’s senate since 2015.

A senior Weah adviser, Morluba Morlu, told Reuters he expected Weah to win with about 70 percent of the vote based on precinct-level vote tallies he said were trickling in from across the country after Tuesday’s vote.

“It is clear. We are only waiting for the (election commission) to announce the results and declare him president,” Morlu said. “We are calling on ... Boakai to concede defeat and congratulate George Weah.”

Boakai spokesman Robert Kpadeh, however, predicted a close race.

“The numbers give us a good feeling,” he said. “From now to tomorrow morning, we should have bigger numbers from our strongholds. We are still optimistic that the numbers can favour us.”

Liberia, Africa’s oldest modern republic, was founded by freed US slaves in 1847, but its last democratic transfer of power occurred in 1944. After a violent military coup in 1980 it experienced instability and civil war that ended only in 2003.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the “orderly poll” and its peaceful conduct.

Johnson Sirleaf’s 12-year rule cemented peace and won her the Nobel Peace Prize, but many Liberians have criticised her for not doing enough to root out endemic poverty and corruption and are eager for fresh leadership.

Weah has positioned himself an outsider who will deliver tangible benefits to the country’s young population.

Turnout on Tuesday appeared much lower than the first round in October but people in the capital Monrovia expressed relief that the vote had gone smoothly, after several candidates said the first round was marred by fraud.

The Supreme Court ultimately dismissed a legal challenge brought by the third-place finisher and backed by Boakai. The proceedings delayed the second round by more than a month.

“It’s free and fair and transparent,” said Kamhdiggs Kemah, 48, of Tuesday’s vote. “We saw the whole process, so I am very happy with it. And I know my next leader will be George Weah.” 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
