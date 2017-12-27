Former football star George Weah’s camp said on Wednesday he was set to win Liberia’s presidential election run-off against Vice President Joseph Boakai, but Boakai’s camp said the contest was still too close to call ahead of the first official results.

Liberian election officials began collating the votes from Liberia’s 15 counties on Wednesday but a possible announcement of preliminary results in the afternoon did not materialise. They were now expected on Thursday, with final results due some time later.

Unofficial partial results announced on local radio stations all showed Weah in the lead. Weah, the only African ever to be named FIFA World Player of the Year, lost to Johnson Sirleaf in a 2005 election as a political novice. He has served in Liberia’s senate since 2015.

A senior Weah adviser, Morluba Morlu, told Reuters he expected Weah to win with about 70 percent of the vote based on precinct-level vote tallies he said were trickling in from across the country after Tuesday’s vote.

“It is clear. We are only waiting for the (election commission) to announce the results and declare him president,” Morlu said. “We are calling on ... Boakai to concede defeat and congratulate George Weah.”

Boakai spokesman Robert Kpadeh, however, predicted a close race.

“The numbers give us a good feeling,” he said. “From now to tomorrow morning, we should have bigger numbers from our strongholds. We are still optimistic that the numbers can favour us.”