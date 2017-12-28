CULTURE
London hotel turns guests into film stars
Victory House in Leicester Square gives guests the opportunity to direct and star in their own silent movie, on one of the world's great stages.
Victory House in Leicester Square gives guests the chance to direct and star in their own movie.
December 28, 2017

A new hotel in London's Leicester Square gives guests the chance to direct and star in their very own movie.

Film-making professionals help visitors to create their personalised film to record their experiences at the hotel and in the city.

"About the hotel you see lots of vintage materials, there's a retro phone, lots of brass, and on each floor you have clips of British Pathe footage from the 1950s and 1960s, featuring some of the premieres of Leicester Square during its heyday," said Natasha Lawrence, a sales director at Victory House.

London is one of the world's top tourist destinations. Victory House expects this venture will add to that experience.

"It gives guests an opportunity to express themselves and to become the stars that they've always wanted to be," said Pete Davies, a creator of Movie Makers.

TRT World’sUsmaan Lone has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
