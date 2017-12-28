An Israeli court on Thursday extended the detention of the 16-year-old Palestinian girl - whose video showing her slapping Israeli soldiers went viral- until Monday.

Ahed al Tamimi and her mother Nariman were ordered to be kept behind bars for a further five days by Israeli military Ofer Court, located near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Ahed's cousin Nour was released on bail for 48 hours.

Footage from a December 15 confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh showed Ahed and Nour approaching two soldiers before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Nariman also pushed the soldiers.

Ahed has been accused of “assaulting a soldier, harming the security of the area, incitement and other felonies,” according to court documents cited by Israeli media.