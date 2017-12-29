Migrant and refugee arrivals by sea to Spain tripled in 2017 on the previous year, fuelled by a surge in the numbers of Algerians and Moroccans, while over 200 died trying to make the crossing.

"At the end of the year, the tally is devastating," the Spanish Commission for Refugees (CEAR), which defends the right to asylum, said in a statement.

Almost 21,500 people arrived by sea on Spain's southern shores – popular with northern European tourists – between January 1 and December 20, up from 6,046 during the same period last year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The number of deaths is also up. So far this year 223 people have died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by boat, 95 more than in 2016.

Most sea arrivals are reported along the Strait of Gibraltar which is the narrowest passage of the Mediterranean Sea separating Spain from Morocco.

Smugglers transport migrants to Spain on rickety wooden boats, inflatable dinghies, and even jet skis, charging hundreds of euros for the trip.

In August, footage of sub-Saharan African migrants arriving by dinghy on a packed beach in Cadiz in the southern region of Andalusia in August during the peak summer holiday season went viral on social media, drawing attention to the rise in migrant numbers.

"We are suffering migratory pressure in the entire Mediterranean area," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said Thursday in a radio interview.

Arrivals in Italy and Greece fall

While migrant arrivals rose in Spain, they fell in Italy and Greece, the primary entry point for migrants in Europe.

Nearly 119,000 migrants and refugees have arrived so far this year in Italy, which has put in place more aggressive measures to stem arrivals on its shores, including sending Italian military ships to assist the Libyan coast guard with patrols and interception.

Roughly 28,000 migrants arrived in Greece, where a 2015 European Union deal with Turkey has helped stem the flow of people making the narrow but precarious sea crossing from Turkish shores to outlying Greek islands.

Both countries each received over 170,000 migrants by sea in 2016.

Migrants deaths in attempted crossings of the Mediterranean are down overall even as they rose in Spain.