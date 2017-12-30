WORLD
Artificial intelligence threatens Indian workforce
India has long taken pride in its young workforce as one of its competitive advantages, but as increased automation cuts jobs, it may soon become a liability for the country.
This file photo taken on August 12, 2012 shows participants working on their laptops during the fifth Open Hack event in India in Bangalore, India. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
December 30, 2017

In India, many people - especially young ones - who thought they would have secure jobs in a growing information technology industry, have now been replaced by computers.

Increased automation enables low-skilled jobs to be done by machines. 

The US-based HfS research firm expects the $150 billion IT industry lose about more than 15 percent of its low-skilled workforce over the next four years, that means nearly 640,000 people will fall out of their jobs.

TRT World’sIshan Russell traveled to India's IT hub of Bangalore and met some of those people.

