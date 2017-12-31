Hundreds of refugees and migrants are braving near-freezing temperatures in shrubs and fields near Sid, a northwestern Serbian town just outside European Union’s member Croatia, hoping to make another border run.

The so-called Balkan route for migrants was shut last year when Turkey agreed to stop the flow in return for EU aid and a promise of visa-free travel for its own citizens.

But people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia continued to arrive in Serbia, via neighbouring Bulgaria, attempting to enter Croatia and the EU.