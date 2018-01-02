Israel charged a Palestinian teenager with 12 counts including assault on Monday following her arrest after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank went viral.

Ahed Tamimi, 16, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

The charges filed with an Israeli military court relate to the events in the video but also five other incidents and include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats.

She could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

Mother and cousin also charged

Five charges were also filed against her mother Nariman and on Sunday her cousin Nour, 20, was indicted as well.

The accusations against Nariman Tamimi include using Facebook "to incite others to commit terrorist attacks" and participating in the incident on video, the army said in a statement.

Ahed Tamimi and her mother have been ordered to remain in custody until at least January 8, when another hearing will be held.

Prosecutors are requesting that they be kept in detention until the completion of their trial.

Nour Tamimi is to be released on bail of 5,000 shekels ($1,400) on Tuesday afternoon barring an appeal by prosecutors, said the Tamimis' lawyer, Gaby Lasky.

Confronting Israeli aggression

Ahed Tamimi's family says the December 15 incident that led to the arrests occurred in the yard of their home in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

Israel's military said the soldiers were in the area to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists nearby.

A video shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

The well-protected soldiers do not initially respond to the girls' attempt to get them to move, but they back off somewhat when Ahed's mother gets involved.

Symbol of resistance

The case has made Ahed Tamimi into such a potent symbol for Palestinians that a commentator in Israeli left-wing newspaper Haaretz said Israel risked turning her into the "Palestinian Joan of Arc".