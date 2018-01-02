The death toll from a crackdown on New Year's Eve protests in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 12, protesters said on Tuesday.

"Eleven people died in Kinshasa and one in Kananga," Jonas Tshombela, a spokesman for the protest organisers, told AFP.

Catholic and opposition groups on Sunday defied a ban on demonstrations demanding that President Joseph Kabila leave office.

They were met with a deadly crackdown by authorities, who fired tear gas into churches and bullets in the air to break up gatherings.

The protests took place on the first anniversary of a deal under which Kabila was scheduled to leave office in 2017 after fresh elections, a vote that has since been postponed until December 2018.

In contrast to the toll given by the protestors, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday that "at least five people" were killed, adding that several others had been wounded and more than 120 arrested. On Sunday, a UN source said eight were killed and 123 arrested, including priests.

An AFP reporter at a demonstration in the central city of Kananga saw a man shot in the chest by soldiers who opened fire on worshippers.