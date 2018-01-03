Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of peace and stability in Iran in a phone call on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, a Turkish presidential source said.

The two leaders discussed the protests across Iran that have been ongoing since December 28, the source said.

Erdogan also welcomed Rouhani's remarks on urging the public to not violate their country's laws while exercising their right to peaceful protests.

Rouhani told Erdogan he hoped the protests, which have left at least 21 people dead, would end within a few days, the source said, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from Turkey's capital Ankara.

Pro-government protests

In Iran, pro-government rallies in several cities drew thousands of marchers on Wednesday, following six days of rare unrest that took the country's leaders off guard.

State television broadcast live pictures of rallies in Kermanshah, Ilam and Gorgan, where marchers waved Iranian flags and pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The boldest challenge to Iran's established order in almost a decade had continued into Tuesday night, with postings and video footage on social media showing riot police deployed in force in several cities.

Khamenei on Tuesday accused Iran's foes of fomenting the unrest.

On Wednesday, marchers voiced their support for Khamenei, chanting, "The blood in our veins is a gift to our leader" and "We will not leave our leader alone."

Economic protests gain political dimension