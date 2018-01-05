WORLD
Trump aims to open nearly all US offshore waters to oil drilling
For decades, the waters off the US coast have been protected and blocked for oil and gas exploration but with US President Donald Trump in charge, the rules might change.
An offshore oil platform is seen in Huntington Beach, California on September 28, 2014. / Reuters Archive
January 5, 2018

The Trump administration proposed opening nearly all US offshore waters to oil and gas drilling, a move aimed at boosting domestic energy production that sparked protests from coastal states, environmentalists and the tourism industry.

The areas to be available for drilling include zones of the Arctic which were previously protected. 

The five-year plan expands drilling areas on most of the US coast, covering an area of more than 4 million square kilometres.

Under the proposal, only one out of 26 planning areas would be off-limits to oil and gas exploration.

Economy vs environment

The announcement has been welcomed by Republican leaders. 

US House Speaker Paul Ryan says, "The interior's offshore drilling announcement is great news for the economy. It means more jobs, more revenue, and more energy produced right here in America." 

Environmentalists have called it a gift to the oil and gas industry and warned of potential dangers.

The White House says the proposal is still in its early stages and that  "nothing is final."

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
