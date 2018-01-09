The YPG in Syria is preparing to establish a conventional army, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

The so-called "border guards, trained by the US through the Pentagon and the CIA," have formed what they call "The North Army," said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

According to these sources, this new structure is to be composed mainly of the YPG, which Turkey accuses of having invaded Syrian territory on the pretext of fighting Daesh.

Ankara considers the YPG to be affiliated with the PKK.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has conducted its armed campaign against Turkey since 1984.

Some 40,000 people have been killed in the clashes mainly concentrated in Turkey's southeast, as well as various attacks elsewhere in the country.

Turkey has repeatedly said it would not tolerate terror organisations such as the YPG forming a corridor in northern Syria along Turkey’s borders.

Earlier on December 22, 2017, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Joseph Votel announced they would establish border forces in Syria, which he said would help prevent a resurgence of Daesh.

The US previously said they would continue to support the YPG in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, home to some of the country's most productive oilfields.

A group of around 400 members were reportedly trained near eastern Aleppo's Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River and in southern Hasakah province.