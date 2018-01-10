Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced that he had suspended peace talks with National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels in response to what he said were guerrilla attacks earlier Wednesday.

Peace talks with Colombia's last rebel group had been set to resume in Quito, the capital of neighbouring Ecuador, on Wednesday but a 101-day ceasefire between the government and the ELN rebels expired at midnight without agreement to extend it.

"I have talked with the head of the government delegation in Quito to tell him to return immediately to assess the future of the process," Santos said in a televised address.

Santos said the ELN had resumed "its terrorist attacks against the civilian population, the armed forces and infrastructure."

The rebels carried out three bomb attacks in the early hours of Wednesday against the Cano Limon oil pipeline, which takes crude from the Cano Limon oil field, operated by Occidental Petroleum Corp, to the Caribbean port of Covenas. The bombings against the pipeline, which is Colombia's second most important, forced the suspension of pumping operations, the government said.

The ELN also staged a grenade attack on a naval base in Arauca province, injuring two soldiers.

Separately, state oil company Ecopetrol reported an attack on one of its facilities in a rural area Casanare province.

"My commitment to peace has been and will be unwavering. But peace comes with a will and concrete acts of peace, not just words," said Santos.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports.

Calls to resume ceasefire

ELN commander Pablo Beltran called on the government to reconsider, insisting his side wanted the talks on extending the ceasefire to continue.

"We want conversations to be maintained, and that no incidents lead to them being interrupted, and we call on them to consider their withdrawal from the table," said Beltran.

The standoff comes as UN chief Antonio Guterres travels to Colombia at the weekend "to support peace efforts," his spokesman said.