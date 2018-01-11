POLITICS
St John Eye Hospital saving sight in occupied West Bank
A century-old hospital in Jerusalem has started a mobile programme which operates in the West Bank's most remote and impoverished communities.
St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital Group is the only charitable provider of expert eye care in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
January 11, 2018

St John Eye Hospital opened its doors in Jerusalem in 1882 at the request of Britain's Queen Victoria. It provides care for anybody in need regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or ability to pay. 

Some villages in the occupied West Bank are surrounded by Israeli settlements. It's difficult for its residents to travel and hard to reach. 

However, its Mobile Outreach Programme manages to arrive and finds locals waiting to be treated.

TRT World's Mmalegabe Motsepe reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
