Armed robbers launched a spectacular raid on the world-famous Ritz hotel in Paris on Wednesday, making off with an estimated $4.75 million worth of jewels, the latest in a string of high-profile heists in the French capital.

The gang of five men armed with hatchets smashed display windows on the ground floor of the hotel in Paris' luxurious Place Vendome around 1730 GMT, making off with the jewels.

Three of the gang were detained while fleeing the scene and some roads around the hotel were sealed off by security forces following the incident. Two people were still being sought by authorities on Thursday evening.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more.

"We heard a loud noise and lots of racket in the street," one hotel employee said.

"Passers-by took refuge in the hotel. We didn't know what was going on until someone told us there had been a robbery."

Another employee said he saw a motorbike speed along a road at the back of the hotel after the break-in.

Several luxury brands display their jewels in the street-front windows of the Ritz.

A judicial source put the value of the jewels seized at "more than four million euros" ($4.75 million).

However, a police source said that police had recovered some of the loot.

Part of the loot was recovered after being scattered about during the arrest of the three suspects.

More jewels and watches were found in a bag dropped by one of the two robbers who got away, another source added, without being able to give an estimate for the value of the goods retrieved.

The three men arrested, all around 30 years old, are from the Seine-Saint-Denis area north of Paris, and are "well known to the police for armed robbery, violence and receiving stolen goods", a source close to the inquiry said.

The suspects were wearing gloves and balaclavas and carrying handguns as well as hatchets, according to police sources.