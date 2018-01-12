WORLD
2 MIN READ
South African grannies are fighting old age with boxing
As studies show, exercise helps to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. A group of grandmothers in South Africa are taking it to new levels by sparring and jabbing punching bags twice a week.
South African grannies are fighting old age with boxing
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. / Reuters
January 12, 2018

Boxing is a tough sport, but so are the grannies of Cosmo City, a suburb in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg.

Aged between 75 and 80 years old, they box to fight the aches and pains of old age and to keep fit.

The gym offers two sessions a week that include cardio and boxing exercises like sparring and hitting the punching bag.

Eventually they can challenge each other inside the ring.

Constant Ngubane says boxing is therapeutic and she has been telling all her friends to try it out.

Recommended

"I tell other grannies that they should come to the gym, because it is like a doctor itself. Personally, I feel young, I feel like I am 16, but my age is 80," she said.

Members at the gym have also become close friends, something that has helped many of them deal with the loneliness and isolation that often comes with old age.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time