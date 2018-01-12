Boxing is a tough sport, but so are the grannies of Cosmo City, a suburb in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg.

Aged between 75 and 80 years old, they box to fight the aches and pains of old age and to keep fit.

The gym offers two sessions a week that include cardio and boxing exercises like sparring and hitting the punching bag.

Eventually they can challenge each other inside the ring.

Constant Ngubane says boxing is therapeutic and she has been telling all her friends to try it out.